Town chief dragged to court for malicious damage

January 19, 2022

By Jeneba A Conteh

Town Chief of Mile 36 Village was on Monday, 17 January, 2022, in court for allegedly destroying a church.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of Court No 1 on Pademba Road in Freetown on two counts ranging from trespass contrary to Section 15 (1) of the Public Order Act No 46 of 1965 and malicious damage contrary to Section 51 of the Malicious Damage Act of 1861.

It was alleged that the accused, Santigie Manika Kamara , on Thursday 20 August, 2021,at Mile 36 Village, Koya Chiefdom, Port Loko, Northern Province, did unlawfully entered the land of the complainant, Pastor Paul Morris, when required not to do so.

It was also alleged that the accused on the same date and place maliciously damaged a concrete church structure valued thirty million eight hundred and thirty five thousand Leones, property of Deeper Life Bible Church.

The accused was granted fifty million Leones bail plus one surety in like sum.

The magistrate ordered that the surety must produce national identity card and should be resident in Freetown.

The matter was adjourned to January 24, 2022.

ASP Ibrahim Sheik Mansaray is prosecuting the matter.