Tourism Minister snubs parliament

By Jariatu S. Bangura

The Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Madam Memunatu Pratt on Thursday failed to appear before the House of Parliament after having an appointment with parliament to ratify six important conventions.

The conventions that were to be ratified includes 1954 Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the event of armed conflict with regulations for the execution of the convention,1970 Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property,1972 Convention on the Protection of the World Cultural Heritage,2001 convention on the protection of the underwater cultural heritage,2003 convention for the safeguarding of the intangible cultural heritage, and the 2005 convention on the protection and promotion of the diversity of cultural expression.

Speaker of Parliament, Hon.Abass Chernor Bundu said the minister of tourism had requested to appear before the House, but failed to do so.

“Let it be noted that any minister that fails to appear before the House when a date is set for them to come will have themselves to blame and those instrument will not be considered until the end of the session regardless of its importance,” he said.

He said before anything appears on the Order Paper, there must have been discussion with the responsible MDA and Parliament, adding that he was sure that discussions were done with the Tourism Minister for her instrument to have been printed on the Order Paper.

He said the minister delayed the work of Parliament and that of the Executive and it would surprise MPs to note that among the instruments that were to be ratified, one was adopted since 1954 when some MPs were not even born.

“The convention is only appearing for the first time today before the House and yet the Minister could not see it necessary to appear to move the motion,” he said.