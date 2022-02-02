Tour de Lunsar schedule for March 25

February 2, 2022

Organizers of the Sierra Leone’s biggest cycling race, Tour de Lunsar have scheduled the seventh edition of the event for March 25 to 28, 2022.

The three racing event will showcase the prestigious talents of Sierra Leonean cyclists as they come up against riders from around Africa and the rest of the world with the event billed to start at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown.

CEO and Founder of Tour de Lunsar Abdul Karim Kama told Swit Salone, that the race, The Tour de Lunsar is important in Salone because it creates the platform and opportunities for young cyclists in Sierra Leone.

He explains. “It is important because it gives Sierra Leone a good name internationally, especially for tourism. The Tour de Lunsar creates job empowerment, business opportunities for locals, and a positive feeling in the community,” he stated.

The 2022 race will be the biggest yet due to the prize incentives. “One of the things that make it the biggest for this year is that we’re planning to put one on all the winner’s jerseys,” said Kamara.

“This year we’re not only going to put cash prizes on team general classification and stage winner’s prizes, but we’re going to put cash prizes on individual jerseys winners and the leader’s yellow jersey too.” Once again, the iconic Le Col yellow leader’s jersey will be awarded at the end of each stage to the leader in the overall classification. As well as the prize purse, with road cycling being a Commonwealth Games event, the participants will also be vying to catch the eye of the national selectors.

The race will be divided into three stages with a run passed Makeni and Port Loko, and other local villages over the three days with Lunsar hosts the finish point of all three stages.