Top Russian tennis stars speak out against war in Ukraine

CNN
—  

Two top-10 Russian tennis stars, including world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, have addressed their country’s invasion of Ukraine this week.

Speaking on Thursday, Medvedev, who won the US Open last year, addressed the situation in his home country after winning a match in Mexico.

“In this moment, you understand that tennis sometimes is not that important,” he said.

On Friday, Andrey Rublev advocated for peace, writing “No war please” on the camera after his win. Writing on the lens is a common practice after tennis matches.

The day before, on Thursday, the No. 7 player in the world explained his stance in an interview after his match.

“In these moments you realize that my match is not important. It’s not about my match, how it…

