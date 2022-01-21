Tonga’s ‘Aquaman’ survives 27 hours at sea after tsunami

“On the eighth time I thought, the next time I go underwater that’s it, because my arms were the only things that were keeping me above water,” Lisala Folau, who is disabled and cannot walk properly, told Reuters from Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa.

“So the ninth time I went under and came up and grabbed a log. And that’s what kept me going.”

Folau, who lived on the isolated island of Atata, with a population of about 60 people, was swept out to sea on Saturday evening.

He had climbed a tree to escape a first wave but when he got down, another big wave swept him out. “I could hear my son calling from land but I didn’t want to answer my son because I didn’t want him to swim out to find me,” said Folau. “The waves kept twirling around here and there … What came to mind is, at sea there is life and death. Until you reach the shore, then you know if you are alive or dead.” Folau said he slowly…

