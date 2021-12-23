27.1 C
Sierra Leone
Tiananmen Square memorial statue removed in Hong Kong

A famous statue at the University of Hong Kong marking the Tiananmen Square massacre was removed late on Wednesday.

The Pillar of Shame statue showed piled-up corpses to commemorate pro-democracy protesters killed by Chinese authorities in 1989.

It was one of the few remaining public memorials in Hong Kong commemorating the incident, which is a highly sensitive topic in China.

Its removal comes as Beijing has increasingly been cracking down on political dissent in Hong Kong.

concord.web

