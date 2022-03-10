Thunder-Hill community embarks on feeder road construction

By: Abdulai Bangura

Residents of the Thunder-Hill Community have embarked on a self-help project to construct the road connecting the area to different locations in eastern Freetown.

The road has remained rugged and dangerous for the past forty years and community residents decided to embark on the self-help project as part of their contribution to nation building.

Aunty Sallay Kuyteh, popularly known as Mother of the youth, told Concord Times that they have been waiting for over forty years for them to have good road network in the community, hoping that government will fix the poor road network, but to no avail.

She said the road was very rugged to the extent that vehicle owners cannot venture into using the road, and that as a result of that, they summoned an emergency meeting in which each and every household was tasked to pay two hundred and fifty thousand Leones for the construction of the road.

She said Councillor Hariatu Caulker provided fifteen bags of cement towards the road construction, but noted that the project is hundred percent community funded, with no input from the government.

One of the community residents, Haja Sesay, who is among the greatest contributors towards the road construction, told Concord Times that she was inspired to take part in the project after she witnessed an accident in which a pregnant woman suffered miscarriage and lost her unborn child.

She said the pregnant woman fell-off a motorbike while she was on-board to attend pre-natal clinic.

Aside from the food she provides during the road work, Sesay has so far provided twenty bags of cement for the road work and promised to do more.

One of the youths involved in the road construction, Baimba Kuyateh, expressed determination that no matter what, they will fix the road without waiting for government to do it for them.

He called on the community people to continue supporting the road project and bring development to the community.