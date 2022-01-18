26.6 C
Three directors appointed to serve SLRSA in four years’ time

By Concord Times
0
119

January 18, 2022

By Alfred Koroma

In his fifth cabinet reshuffle, President Julius Maada Bio has appointed a third person to serve as Executive Director, Sierra Leone Roads Safety Authority (SLRA) in four years’ time.

Rev. Smart Senesie is the latest official appointed by the President to serve as Executive Director in the country’s road transport license office.

Mr. Senesie is replacing  Ibrahim Sannoh who was once seen, dutifully  seen carrying a speaker on his head, re-echoing the President speech when he was campaigning as flagbearer in the 2018 election. The photo of Sannoh’s carrying the speaker on his head was widely circulated on social media when he was indemnified by President to serve as executive director of SLRSA.

Before he became executive director, sannoh was already serving as deputy director under the current Minister of Internal Affairs, David Panda Noah who was the first to be appointed SLRSA Executive Director when President Bio newly came to power in 2018.

Like the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice which has also gone through similar appointments, SLRSA has been one of the most inconsistent offices to serve in times of presidential appointment.

