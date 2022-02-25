Thousands flee air strikes as fighting erupts in Myanmar

Bombardments were carried out for a second day in Nan Mei Khon village in Kayah, a state bordering Thailand where soldiers have met months of resistance from the Karenni National Defence Force (KNDF), one of several militia groups that is challenging the junta’s rule.

Myanmar’s military council could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday, and state media outlets have not mentioned the fighting.

The Free Burma Rangers, a relief organization operating in the area, shared footage from a day earlier of houses ablaze in the village with the sound of artillery exploding nearby.

“Bombing again today on 24 February 2022. Also mortar attacks and infantry assault in this area. Thousands fleeing again,” the group’s founder, David Eubank, said in a text message.

Eubank said two people were killed and three were wounded on Wednesday. The Myanmar Now news site reported three were killed…

Read more…