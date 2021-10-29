24.4 C
This Philippines startup is making coolers out of coconuts

By concord.web
But it also breaks apart easily, and the same qualities that make it excellent for keeping food fresh and cool also make it particularly bad for marine ecosystems.

That’s why one Philippines-based startup has been working on an affordable alternative that it says is better for the environment, and for food producers working within tight profit margins.

Fortuna Cools, founded in 2018 by a pair of Stanford University students, saw an opportunity to use another abundant source of waste in the Philippines: coconut husks.

The Philippines is one of the top producers of coconuts and coconut products in the world, and every year, an estimated 9 billion husks are burned or left in the field, where they can take years to biodegrade.

This durability gives the coconut husks some of the same insulating properties as polystyrene, says Julius Bucatora, operations manager of Fortuna Cools.

concord.web

