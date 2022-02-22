35.8 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
This Nigerian tech startup is fighting baby jaundice with solar-powered cribs

Her son, Tombra, was diagnosed with jaundice, a common condition affecting more than 60% of newborns worldwide. Many cases are mild and resolve on their own, but more serious cases require phototherapy, where babies are placed under blue light.
It’s a simple, effective treatment — but in some places, including Oboro’s home country of Nigeria, access to the necessary equipment isn’t always possible. Not getting treatment can lead to irreversible health problems including hearing loss, vision impairment, brain damage and cerebral palsy. In rare cases, it can lead to death.

Tombra’s case was severe, but there were no phototherapy units available and the family waited four hours while his condition deteriorated.

Eventually, he was given an emergency blood transfusion — a risky surgery that bought valuable time until a phototherapy unit became available. Oboro says she had to buy the…

