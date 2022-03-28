22.4 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, March 28, 2022
These Russian journalists found a way to report from outside the country

New York
CNN
 — 

Russia’s independent news network, TV Rain, shuttered its Moscow operations in early March — its newsroom empty, broadcast signal shut off.

The decision followed the draconian “Fake News” law the Kremlin enacted, effectively making it a crime to report the truth about the war in Ukraine. But the husband-and-wife team behind the channel said they’re not deterred.

As Russia cracked down on independent media, correspondent Ekaterina Kotrikadze and TV Rain editor-in-chief Tykhon Dzyadko fled to Istanbul, then Russia’s neighbor Georgia.

“You are facing up to 15 years in prison if you call this war a war, if you are quoting President Zelenksy,” Kotrikadze said on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” Sunday. “If you are reporting the…

Read more…

