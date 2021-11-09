There is no fear on Wall Street. Only greed

Four of the seven indicators, including stock market momentum and demand for risky junk bonds, are in Extreme Greed territory. Two other measures are in Greed territory.

But is it a cause for concern? Perhaps.

When investors are almost universally bullish, that often is a sign of complacency. The market may be ignoring risks and signs of froth and excess.

Don’t fight the Fed? Or earnings

Still, some experts don’t seem too concerned, mainly because corporate profit growth has been strong since the economy recovered from a brief pandemic-induced recession last…