The answer: nothing good.

Consider a new study from Transparency International, an independent nonprofit group that, according to its website, “work[s] to expose the systems and networks that enable corruption to thrive, demanding greater transparency and integrity in all areas of public life.”

On Tuesday, the group released its annual Corruption Perception Index , a score-based system that “ranks 180 countries and territories around the world by their perceived levels of public sector corruption . The results are given on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).”

The United States comes in a tie for 27th place — with Chile. Both have a Corruption Perception Index score of 67.