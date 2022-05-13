20.9 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, May 13, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

The Ukrainian refugee schoolgirl learning fast in the UK

By concord.web
0
148

Nine-year-old Marharyta did not speak any English when she first arrived to the UK from her hometown of Lviv in Ukraine, but she’s learning fast in preparation for starting school.

Marharyta and her mum Larysa moved to Manchester after securing visas through the Ukraine Family Scheme.

Hundreds of Ukrainian children have started at schools across England in recent weeks.

The government has set out plans to enrol up to 100,000 Ukrainian children who have fled the war in their home country.

The National Association of Head Teachers is calling for urgent counselling support and access to specialist language tuition for the refugees once they start school in the UK.

Video by Elaine Dunkley, Kate McGough and David Cheeseman

Read more…

Previous articleShireen Abu Akleh: Thousands mourn slain journalist as Palestinians call for accountability
Next articleDigital Publication
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved