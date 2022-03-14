The Syrian women replacing men as leaders

Women have begun to be elected as camp leaders among Syrian refugee communities in Lebanon, breaking traditional social norms.

Women would normally be expected to stay at home, in conservative Syrian communities, leaving leadership to men.

But in the camps in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, home to 800,000 displaced Syrians, the turmoil of war has allowed conventions to be challenged.

Hind Al-Hamad and Ashwaq Mohammed are two of the women breaking the mould and serving as role models for the girls in their camps.

Film by Eloise Alanna