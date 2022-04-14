22.9 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, April 14, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

The pieces of paper this nun carries reveal the hidden stories of the US-Mexico border

By concord.web
0
109


Reynosa, Mexico
CNN
 — 

Migrants hand Sister Norma Pimentel little pieces of paper as she walks around the shelter where many of them have been living for months.

Some of the handwritten notes have their names and numbers. Others pen the horrors of the unfettered violence they escaped in their home countries or elsewhere in Mexico.

“It’s a life, every single one of them,” Pimentel says.

One of the most well-known migrant advocates in the Rio Grande Valley and director of the region’s Catholic Charities, Pimentel helps run respite centers and faith-based shelters, like Reynosa’s Senda de Vida, on both sides of the border, caring for thousands of people.

The stories on each paper she receives are different, but they all have one thing in…

Read more…

Previous articleDigital Publication
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved