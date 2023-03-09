The Passport is of High Quality with Higher Grade Chip

– Internal Affairs Minister

According to the Minister of Internal Affairs, David Panda Noah, the new passport launched by President Julius Maada Bio has all security features with higher grade chip ( The SLE 78 chip) that replaced the P5.

The Minister allayed the fears of Sierra Leoneans that Netpage, the company responsible for the printing out of the passport, has all what it takes to produce quality passports for its customers.

He maintained that he renegotiated the passport contract and had visited the office of the manufacturer.

He added that the company will open stations in New York, London, Bo and Makeni to provide quality service to customers in the near future, saying the company is pouring millions of dollars of investments into the business.

Minister Panda Noah also confirmed that passport has never been sold above $100, describing the five million Leones on the sale of an emergency passport is ‘false’.

He assured fellow countrymen that they had invested so much on the E-Pass port that meets CEDEAO standard.