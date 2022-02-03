35.9 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, February 3, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

The illegal Brazilian gold you may be wearing

By concord.web
0
125

A special task force in Brazil is conducting raids deep in the Amazon, in a new crackdown against what it calls “blood gold” mining.

Mining in territories that are supposed to be protected by law is destroying the lives of indigenous people and wreaking havoc on the environment.

The UK is the third biggest buyer of Brazilian gold, and public prosecutors have alleged that 30% of Brazil’s exports may be illegally mined.

The BBC was given exclusive access to film a rare special forces operation. The identities of some of the operatives have been protected.

Film by Gabriel Chaim and Daisy Walsh

Read more…

Previous articleAfghan universities reopen to female students but with strict rules on mixing
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved