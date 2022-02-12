17.4 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, February 12, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

The hidden side of Ethiopia’s brutal civil war

By concord.web
0
80

For more than a year, Ethiopia has been gripped by civil war. But much of the brutal conflict has taken place away from the eyes of the international media, with the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed banning what he views as “biased coverage”.

Fighting between federal government forces and rebels from the Tigray region has left hundreds of thousands facing starvation and countless dead.

For the first time in eight months, a BBC team has been allowed to enter the country. Catherine Byaruhanga reports.

Producer: Joe Inwood

Read more…

Previous articleOpinion: On the ‘Putin Show’ there is trash talk, massive tables and very little progress
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved