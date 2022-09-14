The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a moment of great sadness -British High Commission

SHARE

By Alfred Koroma

The British High Commission in Sierra Leone, UK and its other missions overseas is presently on a period of official mourning which will hold until after Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

“The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a moment of great sadness for the UK and so many around the world,” the British High Commission in Freetown said in its statement put out last week. “We mourn as a nation the passing of our cherished Sovereign.”

Queen Elizabeth II, UK’s longest-reigning monarch, died on Thursday at the age of 96. She reigned for 70 years as head of state of the UK and 14 other countries, including Australia, Canada and Jamaica. Her son and heir Charles, has replaced her as the King.

“Queen Elizabeth the second was the rock on which modern Britain was built and the UK has grown and flourished under reign. Her dedication to public service has been an inspiration to many around the world and her loss will be felt deeply, the British High Commission expressed, saying: “Her Majesty championed the development of the Commonwealth and we are proud of the strong, historic role that Sierra Leone plays in this family.”

Citizens who would like to express condolences to the Royal Family can do so in the Condolence Book displayed at the British High Commission in Freetown, between 0900 and 1500Hrs daily.

But for those who are unable to sign in person, the Commission an electronic condolence book to sign is available on the Buckingham Palace website, the Commission said.

Queen Elizabeth II served as a monarch of Sierra Leone before and after the country gained independence unto 1971 with her constitutional roles delegated to the governor general. As the country’s Queen, she and her husband visited Sierra Leone in November 1961 few months after independence.

Following the announcement of her death on Thursday, there has been series of reactions from world leaders, including Sierra Leone.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II of The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, whose reign was marked by boundless growth, peace and prosperity. Rest In Peace, Her Late Majesty the Queen,” Sierra Leone’s President, HE Julius Maada Bio reacted on his Twitter page.

Her extraordinary dedication to her Country, the Realms, Commonwealth and World, is an example. On behalf of the government and people of Sierra Leone, I send my sincere condolence to the Royal Family, the UK government and the people of the UK, he added.

“The passing of the Queen is a colossal loss for the UK, the Commonwealth and indeed to the world. Queen Elizabeth II, was an exemplary symbol of hope, of service, of duty, a shining light has gone out.”

“The Queen touched & inspired millions of lives & was a source of enduring courage & leadership to people around the world who felt an affinity with her for her dignity, grace & compassion. This is a irreparable loss, my sympathies to the Royal Family & to the UK,” former President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma.