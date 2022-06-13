THE APOSTOLIC CORNER

By: Pst Emmanuel Gborie

Today’s Topic: A CASE TO ANSWER

Text: 1st Tim 4:1

There are several questions littered around today at the corridors of the church which according to many seem to be engulfing her integrity and prestige. Many in the church arena consider this to be inimical, hateful, insulting, irrelevant, and a direct attack against the church. Someone might ask the question ‘Who made them judge over Israel’ and quote the popular portion of scripture, ‘Touch not my anointed and do my prophet no harm.’

However, the question I keep asking myself is what if these questions and opinions concerning the church are actually true? What if these questions are not merely out of hate?

The Bible says in Daniel 12:4 Amp, “But you, O Daniel, shut up the words and seal the Book until the time of the end. [Then] many shall run to and fro and search anxiously [through the Book], and knowledge [of gods purpose as revealed by His prophets] shall be increased and become great.” The Book here refers to the word of God written down by the prophets – [THE BIBLE]. Most importantly, knowledge referred in this verse does not state to be limited to any individual, a sect, a church or a denomination. It means that the knowledge of God’s word will be so scattered abroad and accessible to a point that no one person will have monopoly over that knowledge – not just pastors or those within the confinement of the four walls of a church. Wow!

That is why in fact worldly and earthly knowledge is increasing today because the spiritual controls the physical and the devil always imitates God’s moves in his effort to counter God’s agenda. Praise God he is defeated! So, whether spiritual or natural, knowledge is at the disposal of everybody today. Haven’t you noticed that babies of today are five times smarter than babies of the 80s & 90s? (Amos 8:12, Matt 24:14)

Therefore, as a pastor, without prejudice, I’ve taken my time to spiritually, critically and objectively looked into most of these allegations brought against the modern church and in my conclusion the church is indicted and we have a serious case to answer to indeed.

Our opening text made it very clear that many (church folks) will depart from the faith (the truth) following deceptive spirits of the devil and doctrines birth by demons. This is serious, isn’t it? Have you ever pondered over this scripture?

This simply means that in this our times, many Apostles, Prophets, Evangelists, Pastors and Teachers we listen to are under the influence of seducing spirits and teaching doctrines that are not of God. No wonder we have a lot of rubbish in the name of sermons on pulpits today. As a member or a Christian have you ever sat down to check your pastor’s message as the Berean Christians did after hearing the word of God from Pst Paul & Pst Silas in Act 17:14? YOU SEE…

Anyway, let’s meet here again tomorrow as we continue to this APOSTOLIC VOYAGE.

I leave you with [Luke 8:11-13] I remain your brother, Emmanuel Gborie