20.8 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, October 30, 2021
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Thai authorities indict company over sale of second-hand medical gloves after CNN investigation

By concord.web
0
253

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanavisit, chair of a special government committee set up to probe CNN’s report, said Paddy the Room Trading Company faced eight charges related to selling medical supplies without a permit from Thai regulators.

The company brokered deals with American firms to provide millions of dollars of medical grade nitrile gloves, but instead sent lower-quality vinyl or latex gloves hand-packed into boxes claiming they were medical grade. Some were even soiled and clearly second-hand.

Paddy the Room did not respond to multiple requests for comment over several months.

Thai authorities have also ordered an investigation into SkyMed, a brand run by a former Thai military officer.

Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) told CNN it is working closely with the FBI on the SkyMed investigation.

“The Thai government is taking this issue seriously and we are…

Read more…

Previous articleThe viral basketball star changing views on Muslim women in sport
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved