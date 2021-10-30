Thai authorities indict company over sale of second-hand medical gloves after CNN investigation

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanavisit, chair of a special government committee set up to probe CNN’s report, said Paddy the Room Trading Company faced eight charges related to selling medical supplies without a permit from Thai regulators.

The company brokered deals with American firms to provide millions of dollars of medical grade nitrile gloves, but instead sent lower-quality vinyl or latex gloves hand-packed into boxes claiming they were medical grade. Some were even soiled and clearly second-hand.

Paddy the Room did not respond to multiple requests for comment over several months.

Thai authorities have also ordered an investigation into SkyMed, a brand run by a former Thai military officer.

Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) told CNN it is working closely with the FBI on the SkyMed investigation. “The Thai government is taking this issue seriously and we are…

