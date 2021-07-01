TFSL matriculates 150 Fellows

July 6, 2021

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Teach for Sierra Leone, with support from Teaching Services Commission (TSC), on Saturday, 3rd July, matriculates the second batch of Fellows for the 2021 TFSL fellowship.

The ceremony took place at their head office,Old Railway Line in Freetown.

Teach for Sierra Leone (TFSL) is a non-profitable leadership development and education fellowship programme that seeks to attract, recruit and develop a cohort of future leaders, with a passion for ending educational inequity (disparities in quality of education) in Sierra Leone.

The fellowship is to provide leadership training, teacher training, coaching and mentorship to highly qualified recent university graduates and professionals from various disciplines.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Joseph Saidu, said Teach for Sierra Leone was a journey that started in 2013 and that last year they placed their first set of one hundred fellows in five different districts across the country

She said this year they have trained one hundred and fifty fellows that would be going out to the rural communities that are deprived of teachers.

She said out of the 150 fellows, ninety-five are women while fifty-five are men.

She said she has been facing a lot of difficulties in financing the project, although her parent body, Teach For All, has been supportive over the years.

She cited support from the Teaching Service Commission and Africell Mobile Company.

She noted that although the Government of Sierra Leone has not giving them their moral support, but has allowed them to operate freely all over the county.

She cited the lack of resources as their biggest problem, and that their dream is to increase the number of fellows in all the fourteen districts in Sierra Leone.

“We are presently working in five districts-Falaba, Koinadugu, Bombali, Moyamba, and Port-Loko, and we have added another three districts- Bo, Pujehun and Western Rural,” she said

She concluded that, they were still waiting on the government support so that they could be able to operate in areas across the country.

Chairman, Teaching Service Commission, Conrad Sackey, thanked the organisation for the tremendous effort they have made over the years by supporting the government in the implementation of the free quality education.

Kadiatu Rogers, one of the fellows, expressed her delight about the opportunity given to them by Teach for Sierra Leone and promised to uphold all the values TFSL stands for.