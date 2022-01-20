21.1 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, January 21, 2022
Texas synaogue standoff: 2 men arrested in UK as part of investigation, police say

The men remained in custody for questioning as UK counterterrorism investigators support US authorities in probing the incident that has put American Jewish communties on edge. The FBI is investigating Saturday’s standoff as “a terrorism-related matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted,” the bureau has said.
New details emerge about hostage-taker's behavior in days before Texas synagogue standoff
The FBI identified Malik Faisal Akram, a British national, as the man who held four people hostage at a Colleyville, Texas, synagogue in an 11-hour standoff. An FBI team killed Akram after one hostage was released and three escaped.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday the agency is treating the hostage standoff as “act of terrorism” and “enduring threats to the Jewish community” throughout the country continue “to be among our very highest” priorities for the agency.

“This was not some random occurrence. It was intentional. It was symbolic and we’re not going to…

concord.web

