Tertiary institutions urged to resume normal academic calendar

By Alfred Koroma

The Minister of Technical and Higher Education, Prof. Alpha T Wurie has urged tertiary institutions in the country to resume the normal academic timetable.

The Ministry of Technical and Higher Institutions has proposed to resume the normal academic timetable, commencing on Saturday 15th October 2022 and ends 15th June, 2023.

All tertiary institutions have received their salaries and subventions and 30 percent of the leave allowance has been already been paid. We have prepared everybody’s mind for the next academic year, the Minister told SLBC.

But most tertiary institutions are currently taking their second semester exams, expected to continue on to October. This means, the ongoing academic year has not completed to begin another.

It is not clear whether tertiary institutions would be able to meet the demand of commencing a new academic year the Ministry has proposed, considering the layers of the administrative processes involved to begin the academic year.

Normalising the academic year is part of many reforms recently announced by the Ministry of Technical and Higher Institutions, which includes the reintroduction of a one year preliminary study for students in the sciences, engineering and technology, and the introduction of Students Loan Scheme for postgraduate students employed by the government of Sierra Leone.

The Ministry has also resolved the issue of moving from Diploma to Degree programmes. Students who have completed their Diploma programmes will now proceed to Degree courses without reverting to take back WASSCE.