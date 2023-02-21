Teenager on remand for sacrilege

By Mohamed J Kargbo

Eighteen-year –old Abubakkar Kamara made an appearance before Magistrate Isata Tucker of Court N02,Pademba Road in Freetown and was remanded to the Male Correctional Centre.

The accused is standing trial on two count charges of sacrilege and larceny contrary to Section 24 of the Larceny Act of 1916 and store breaking and larceny contrary to Section 26(1) of the Larceny Act of 1961.

The court registrar read out to him the indictment but he was asked not to say anything about it.

It was alleged that on the February 4 2023 at Savage Street in Freetown, the accused committed sacrilege by breaking into and entering the store of the St. Philips Evangelical Church and stole there one aluminum crunch valued five thousand two hundred new Leones (Nle5, 200),property of the church.

Due to the absence of the prosecution witness, the court was unable to make progress on the case but the prosecuting council said they will bring to court their witness on the next adjourned date.

The matter was adjourned to February 28, 2023 for further hearings.