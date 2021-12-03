Sword-wielding man dressed as a ninja shot by French police

The incident escalated as two female police officers approached the man to question him regarding a car theft.

“He was neutralized with bullets,” the Cherbourg press office told CNN, however they could not say what condition the man was in.

French Interior Minister Gérard Darmanin expressed his support for the police force on a tweet.

“While intervening in a vehicle theft in Cherbourg, two police officers were injured,” Darmanin said, adding, “(My) support to the national police.”