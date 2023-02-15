Swimming association rebrands as Sierra Leone aquatics

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone Swimming Diving and Water Polo Association, on Tuesday 14 February 2023 rebranded itself as Sierra Leone Aquatics, just two months after the International swimming governing body FINA voted to rebrand itself as World Aquatics after 114 years.

President of the now Sierra Leone Aquatic, Mohamed Abdul Turay, said the rebranding is in line with their international body, adding that most people had no idea what its name stood for.

He said: “These days, swimmers are only one, important, part of the water family. The name now reflects the whole Swimming and FINA family.”

Deputy Executive Director of the National Sports Authority, Abdul Rahman Swarray said they are proud to be working with one of the highest standard association in the country.

He said they will continue to support and work with them. “The NSA is very much willing to work with you and see how best you can bring in more laurels to the country,” Swarray said and urged the association to do more recruitment and get more athletes in their folds.

Before officially unveiling the Association’s new name, Sports Minister Ibrahim Nylenkeh, said Swimming is one of the associations that keeps moving with or without government support which shows their determination to get things done.