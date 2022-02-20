35.9 C
Survivor found alive after Greece ferry fire

The passenger was found on the Euroferry Olympia, the spokesperson said, adding that at this point they do not have further information on the survivor.

Friday’s blaze broke out while the ship was sailing in the sea northeast of the Greek island of Ereikousa, and was en route from Igoumenitsa, Greece to Brindisi, Italy.

As of Sunday morning local time, 11 passengers remain unaccounted for.

The ferry is seen on fire in the Ionian Sea near the island of Corfu, Greece, on Friday.

The Euroferry Olympia ship had 241 passengers and 51 crew members on board when it caught fire, and the Hellenic Coast Guard said 278 people had been rescued Friday — among them one individual who was not on the official passenger list.

According to Reuters, most of the passengers boarded rescue vessels and were taken to Corfu, where they were then registered.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated and authorities will have more evidence once the ship is tugged to a safe place, Reuters reported…

