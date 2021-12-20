Super Typhoon Rai: Death toll climbs to at least 208 people in the Philippines

About 52 people remain missing and at least 239 others have suffered “considerable injuries” the PNP added.

Rai, the 15th typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, made landfall Thursday on Siargao Island, a popular tourist and surfing destination on the central east coast. It had initially packed winds of up to 260 kilometers (160 miles) per hour — equivalent to a Category 5 storm.

The damage caused by Rai led to widespread power and communication outages, making rescue operations difficult.

Rescue operations continued through the weekend with workers wading thigh-deep through floodwater to evacuate citizens. Around 332,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, a spokesperson from the NDRRMC said on Friday.