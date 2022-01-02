27.2 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, January 3, 2022
Sudan’s Prime Minister resigns amid violent anti-coup protests that have left at least 57 people dead

The announcement came after three protesters were killed by Sudanese security forces during anti-coup demonstrations near the capital Sunday, the civilian-allied Sudanese Central Doctors Committee (SCDC) said.

In a televised speech announcing his resignation, Hamdok said he is stepping down to make way “for the daughters or sons” of the country to complete the transitional period.

He also praised the Sudanese people for their determination in demanding “freedom and justice” during the protests, adding that “you will definitely have a better future with your revolutionary enthusiasm.”

“It is worth mentioning here that my acceptance of the task to the post of prime minister in August 2019 was on the basis of a constitutional document and political consensus between the civilian and military components, which I preached as a unique Sudanese model, but it did not survive with the same…

