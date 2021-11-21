21.6 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, November 21, 2021
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Sudan’s military chief reinstates prime minister ousted after last month’s coup

By concord.web
0
29

Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan appeared with Hamdok at a signing ceremony in the Presidential Palace, according to a live video broadcast on state television.

The deal agreed upon by Hamdok and Al-Burhan also includes the release of political detainees who were jailed following the October 25 coup, according to Mudawi Ibrahim, a prominent official in the National Forces Initiative, which helped mediate the talks.
Hamdok becomes leader again of the transitional government, which was first established following the ousting of former strongman and President Omar al-Bashir in 2019. Hamdok and Al-Burhan also agreed on a power-sharing deal between civilian and military leadership, but it will include as-of-yet unspecified restructuring, according to Ibrahim.
  • Gen. Burhan would restore the Council of Ministers which was dissolved following the October 25 coup.
  • Political detainees jailed after the…

Read more…

Previous articleICYMI: Snowboarding baby goes viral and motocross rider front flips off a cliff
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved