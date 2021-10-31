Sudan protests: Massive crowds demonstrate against military takeover

The streets of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, were packed with protesters on Saturday morning, with demonstrators chanting anti-military slogans and waving anti-coup banners.

“No for military rule, yes for civilian rule,” protesters shouted in videos posted to social media.

At least three people were shot dead by the military, according to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD), which is aligned with the civil component of the now-dissolved Sovereign Council.

One person had been shot in the head and another shot in the stomach, the CCSD said in a post to Twitter.

The CCSD also said at least 100 others were wounded during the protests when the military fired live bullets and used tear gas at demonstrators in several areas across the country to disperse the crowds. The nationwide protests were called by the activist coalition Sudanese Professional Association (SPA), who were…

