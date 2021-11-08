Study finds Parliament Weak in Oversight Functions

November 8, 2021

By Alfred Koroma

A report issued by three consortiums of civil society groups has disclosed that parliament is weak in its oversight functions to monitor the effective use of Donor Aid financing in Sierra Leone.

The report also reveals that donor funds for specific health programs such as Malaria, Tuberculosis through District Health Management Team (DHTM) are utilized with little or no attention to the content of the approved annual health plans directly funded by the government.

The report which they titled Aid Accountability in Sierra Leone’s Health Sector and Mechanisms for effectiveness was presented to members of parliament with recommendations made to them for their oversight committee to be monitoring the implementation of projects coming into the country, and how those projects contribute to deepening service delivery for the people, and to summon the Executive to account on the utilization of aid and its impacts on the ordinary citizen.

The report also made key recommendations to the Government, Donor Partners and CSOs. The report recommends for government to always ensure donor-funded projects in the health sector are implemented nationwide and also provide leadership not only to coordinate development aid but also to ensure donors use the framework available for reporting and accountability.

Among the report’s recommendations to donor partners includes, donors aligning development aid with the country’s development plans and to provide timely information on their aid to enable government record foreign aid in domestic budget, foster its alignment with national priorities and give chance to the government to address challenges in the coordination. The report further recommends for CSOs to keep advocating and monitoring the implementation of foreign aid projects in the country.

The aid accountability study was done in the Health Sector by Health Alert Sierra Leone, Budget Advocacy Network and Wash-Net civil society organizations to understand whether aids coming into Sierra Leone benefit the country and whether those aids are used for their intended purposes. And also to engage with civil society for strengthening interventions aimed at increasing governments of Sierra Leone’s budget allocation and support for health services.

Parts of the purpose of the study also aimed at targeting decisions makers from within the Ministries of Planning and Economic Development, Finance; and Health and Sanitation to deepen compliance and adherence to timely and accurate reporting; and to enable civil society with the knowledge to monitor the implementation of the Paris Declaration in the context health donor accountability to Government demand accountability.

Speaking during the presentation of the report, Hon. Mustapha Musa Sellu, Deputy Chairman Health Committee in Parliament, noted that 20 percent of the national budget is coming from donors. He therefore stated that any study concerning donor funds and how they are utilized is crucial.

Hon. Hassan Sesay, said that it is good for parliament to be having such engagement. He continued the conventional manner in which aid has always been delivered to Sierra Leone had been through Ministry Department and Agencies (MDAs), of the executive branch of the government which is the reason why aids have never achieved their objectives in the country. He continued that instead of donors using the Executive to implement programs, they should instead be implementing donor programs through the Legislative Arm of the Government. Doing so, he said will enable MPs who are the representatives of the people monitor and form part of aids project implementation process. He also said that one of the reasons foreign do not create much impact is because donor partners only gives what they want to give without considering what the people need.

Hon. DR. Ibrahim Bun Kamara describes the report significant and sensitive. He continued donors usually decide on what they want to do but ideally donor should have plans that is supposed to reflect the national development aspiration of a particular country it is assisting. He ended by recommending that the report be presented to some inter government forum that will bring together various ministries that are benefiting from the donors including coordination agencies of government so that some of the recommendation can be implemented.

Hon. Aaron Aruna Koroma, Chairman Committee on Local Government said that when donors want to intervene in any area of a country’s development they have to do that in line with the government agenda, but he said that is not the case in Sierra Leone. He therefore stated that government should start doing the right things so that donors will follow.