Stats SL trains trainers on main census enumeration

November 26, 2021

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Statistic Sierra Leone has on Wednesday 24the November 2021 commenced three days training for trainers on main census enumeration for the 2022 Mid-Term Population and Housing Census.

Welcoming participants, as well as journalists from various media houses, Yeabu Tholley, M&E Manager of Stats SL, said the training was a landmark event that kick started the actual census process.

She encouraged the trainees to be very attentive in getting the necessary understanding so that they too can be able to explain or teach people in their respective districts.

She emphasized the importance of the event and stated that successful candidates were very lucky to be part of the process.

She called on the trainees to take advantage of the training as it was purposely organized to capacitate them.

She further emphasized the importance of the census which is the first electronic census to be undertaken ever in the country which will help to generate credible population and housing data.

Head of National statistics System Division, Francis Tommy, said the purpose of the Mid-Term census is to address challenges of the Census in 2015, rehearse for the primary census in 2025, acquire a credible population and housing data, covering all enumeration areas, locality types and update based maps of Sierra Leone that will provide a credible sample frame for intra-censual activities.

He said that the process will be done technologically with the use of Android Tablets and phones through an improved methodology referred to as Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI).

He encouraged the trainees to do their best during the process because at the end, they will undertake an examination at the end of the training.

Delivering the keynote address, the National Census Coordinator, Abdulai Brima said that it’s the first time the country would be conducting digital census.

He said they would be doing digital census to ensure that the country get the actual counts of everybody in the country at national and international level.

He said they wanted to provide update information of population condition in the country to access the national development plans of Sierra Leone.