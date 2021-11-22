Stats SL celebrates Africa statistic day

November 22, 2021

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

As part of their yearly celebrations, statistics Sierra Leone has joined the rest of Africa to commemorate the Africa Statistics Day at the Sierra Leone Maritime Hall, King Jimmy in Freetown.

The African Statistics Day (ASD) was adopted in May 1990 by the Sixteenth Meeting of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa Conference of African Ministers responsible for Planning and Economic Development.

The day is celebrated on November 18 each year in order to increase public awareness about the important role which statistics plays in all aspects of social and economic life of countries and the continent, but the date changes due to various reasons.

The theme for this year is “Modernizing Nation Statistical system to support sociocultural development in Africa”.

Statistician General and CEO of Stats SL, Prof. Osman Sankoh, spoke highly of the progress the institution has made in terms of modernization.

He said Statistics Sierra Leone used tablet during the conduct of the Sierra Leone integrated households survey.

He also mentioned that for the first time in the country’s history, the institution does digital cartography, adding that all the districts in the country were mapped in two month period.

He said Statistics Sierra Leone made data available for people to calculate and added that the institution has data managers who clean all data collected by the institution in a bid to avoid ambiguity

On his part, Development Secretary, Ministry of Planning & Economic Development, Peter Sam Kpawa, said Statistics Day was chosen to raise awareness among decision-makers, technical and financial partners, data producers and users, researchers and the general public about the importance of data and statistics on cultural creative economy.

He added that the importance of celebrating the day from the perspective of the Ministry of Planning & Economic Development can’t be overemphasized, noting that the ministry has developed the medium-term national development plan 2019-2023 for Sierra Leone.

He maintained that it’s been highly recognized that official statistics need to be transformed and modernize to adequately respond to all data demands arising from national development plan- the 2030 agenda and the agenda 2063.

He thanked Statistics SL for maintaining the course of producing credible data in the country and for supporting the monitoring of the medium-term national development plan through regular supply of critical information including macroeconomic statistics like consumer price index.

The Principle Statistician, National Statistical System Division, Mariam Jalloh, in her presentation, said good data and statistics are essential for sustainable economic environmental and social development.

She said modernization of national statistics system is needed to support sociocultural development in Africa, noting that the transformation and modernization cover all areas of official statistics, including the institutional statistical environment, production, coordination, and collaboration.