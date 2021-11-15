Statistics SL concludes Pilot mid-term census

November 15, 2021

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Statistics Sierra Leone on Friday, 12 November, informed newsman at their conference room in Freetown that, they have completed the pilot mid-term census and training for the upcoming census in 2022.

According to the Statistician General and CEO of Stats SL, Prof. Osman Sankoh, Sierra Leone’s national statistics office will continue to work closely with all its partners throughout the mapping exercise, and thanked his team for a very good job.

He said with the training they have conducted over the past weeks, they will ensure giving the people of Sierra Leone a credible data, which Statistics Sierra Leone stands for as institution.

He said they have more than twenty thousand tablets that they have bought for the census and that the institution has trained its workers to use the gadgets.

He said all the tablets have been configured and that they will be using throughout the census.

He noted that with the tablets, they will be able to collect all data as quick as possible, adding that in terms of their IT capacity they have one of the best in Africa.

He said they have spent almost a million United States Dollars to making sure that they have the best in ensuring they give the best data from the census.

He expressed appreciation to the Technical, Advisory and Publicity Committees set up for the 2022 Mid-Term Census and other stakeholders whose contributions, he said have been very useful throughout the process.

National Census Coordinator, Abdulia Brima, said the pilot census which took place in October 2021 was to test all the census field and office operations manuals and CAPI procedures.

He said it covered all the post-enumeration activities, such as the collection and checking of enumeration materials, the ICT infrastructure and the entire data processing system.

He added that they were having challenges with the absence of materials especially ID cards at the start of the pilot exercise, a challenge he said created some resistance from households and institutions, but that they were accommodated after IDS were provided.

He said their findings in the pilot survey were that the data collection application deployed in all of the tablets, immensely helped in the collection of all field data during the period.

He concluded that the general pilot was a huge success and was worthy undertaking, and that all the CAPI logical issues have been reviewed and resolved by the consultant and the data science team at Stats SL.