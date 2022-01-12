Star Zee, the face of female artist in Sierra Leone

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Known for her music creativity, Linda Samai popularly called Star Zee is the revolution of female artist in Sierra Leone.

The multi-award winning hip pop artist uses her rhymes and influences of dance hall to create positive images of Sierra Leone and put out a vibrant message. As a female artist, one can assume she has had to break significant barriers and work ten times as hard as her counterparts in the same industry.

Star Zee was born to Patrick Samai, a former singer in a military dance band, and Sombo Samai, a medical nurse. Star Zee was involved in performing arts from a young age and lived a customary life of a young girl from Sierra Leone.

She joined Stress Inc. Records at the age of 14 after her previous experience. Stress Inc. Records places Star Zee in a girl’s group by the name of Ladies’ Day out (L.D.O.). L.D.O. consisted of four female artist including Star Zee, Lady Felecia, Julie, and Thelma.

Their first album came out under the name Focus on Africa and it increased their popularity in Sierra Leone. One of her most recent songs includes Big Money.

Star Zee is an extremely accomplished artist with five albums and international tours. In a male dominated society like Sierra Leone, these are no small feat for a female rapper.

Star Zee has personally shared with fans & media outlets that she hopes to serve as a role model for women with similar dreams. Whether or not she has achieved that goal, Star Zee remains a big name in the Sierra Leone music industry and an inspiration to other upcoming artist.

Star Zee has collaborated with several artists like Drizilik, Xzu B, Emmerson, Itribe, and many others. The rapper has also had international collaborations with the Stonebwoy (Grammy-nominated) and Edem of Ghana.



Star Zee recently collaborated with international dancehall heavyweight, Stonebwoy, which earned her an award for “Best Collaboration of the Year.”

Her most recent work is “Champion (Mayweather Punch)”, produced by Cracker Mallo.