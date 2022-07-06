Stakeholders discuss ways to promote inclusive education

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Free Education Project Secretariat (FEP), has in a three-day workshop brought together stakeholders with the aim of developing videos, contexts and fliers that with help disseminate information and promote inclusive education for all in the country.

The creative development workshop which started Saturday on July 2, will at the end put together context that will help teachers and school administrators to handle people with special needs in the school environment and in the classroom.

Speaking at the workshop at Sella Spot Hall in Freetown, Deputy Director, Special Needs, at Free Education Secretariat, Mohamed S. Jalloh, said the workshop brought stakeholders together in the educational sector to put heads together and do videos that will help promote inclusive education and promote equal opportunity for all children including the physically challenged.

Executive Director, Pampana Communications, Publishing and Media Consultancy, Mohamed Sheriff, said his organisation was hired to develop short videos and fliers on inclusive education for all in the country.

He said the event was a creative development workshop to brainstorm on ideas about inclusive education and pedagogy for teaching people with special needs (physically challenged people) and how to handle those set of people in the classroom.

He said at the end of the workshop, they would make video documentaries that will be a kind of guide to teachers, administrators and school heads on how to promote inclusive education in the country.

He said the development of those videos will mean a lot to the physically challenged people because it will help school management to make provision for physically challenged people.

Mustapha Sesay, Media Consultant at the Free Education Project Secretariat, said the project is a five-year multi-donor support to the efforts of the Government of Sierra Leone in transforming the education sector.

He disclosed that the timeline of the project is August 2020 September 2025, with the Development Objectives (PDOs) ‘to improve management of the educational system, teaching practices and learning conditions.

The Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE) is responsible for the overall implementation, prompt and efficient coordination, oversight, and monitoring of the project activities, noting that the FEPS partners include the Sierra Leone Teaching Service Commission (TSC), responsible for Teacher Management and Professional Development and, an NGO Consortium led by Save the Children and other consortium members including Concern Worldwide, FOCUS 1000, Foundation for Rural and Urban Transformation (FoRUT), Humanity & Inclusion (formerly Handicap International), Plan International and Street Child of Sierra Leone.

He said the project impact will be measured by the level of improvement in the overall management of the Sierra Leone educational system, teaching practices and learning conditions and the direct beneficiaries include 1.7 million students; 49,000 teachers and School Management Committee (SMC) members/Boards of Governors (BoGs) in 7,600 Primary and Junior Secondary Schools (JSSs), including girls’ boarding schools and 179,000 students, 7,500 teachers and stakeholders in 300 Senior Secondary Schools will also benefit from the Project.

He said the FEP also supports the capacity building of communities and local school key stakeholders with a view to promoting ownership of project outcomes and accountability for results.