31 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, May 9, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Sri Lanka’s prime minister resigns amid protests over economic crisis

By concord.web
0
128

The country has been rocked by civil unrest since March, with demonstrations at times turning violent as anger builds over the government’s apparent mishandling of Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis since declaring independence from Britain in 1948.

A nationwide curfew was imposed after clashes broke out between supporters of the ruling party and anti-government demonstrators in the capital city Colombo, the police said Monday. The restrictions were announced shortly before Rajapaksa announced his resignation.

At least 80 people were admitted to the hospital following violence at the protests, Colombo National Hospital said. Armed troops have been deployed in Colombo, according to CNN team on the ground.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.

Read more…

Previous articleUkraine war: Artist George Butler sketches conflict
Next articleHow State Opening of Parliament happens
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved