Sri Lanka’s prime minister resigns amid protests over economic crisis

A nationwide curfew was imposed after clashes broke out between supporters of the ruling party and anti-government demonstrators in the capital city Colombo, the police said Monday. The restrictions were announced shortly before Rajapaksa announced his resignation.
At least 80 people were admitted to the hospital following violence at the protests, Colombo National Hospital said. Armed troops have been deployed in Colombo, according to CNN team on the ground.
This is a breaking story, more to follow.