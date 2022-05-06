Sports family mourns death of Sierra Leone football legend

The Sierra Leone sports family were left in a shock following the death of one of the country’s football legend, Lamin Junior Tumbu Conteh.

‘Tumbu,’ one of the greatest players of all time have come out of Sierra Leone and West African nation, died after a short illness at the Kenema government hospital at around 1 am on Thursday.

With shock, the President of the Sports Writers Association of Sierra Leone said it was sad to lose the legend at this time.

“Junior Tumbu Conteh was an icon and a legend of high integrity and a leader on the pitch. We pray that God grant the late man eternal rest and also grant those he has left behind the fortitude to bear the loss,” the SWASAL President said.

In the condolence message, Old Edwardiana Football Club said: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of our former player Lamin Junior Tumbu Conteh a man whose goalscoring talents and footballing prowess left an indelible mark not only on Sierra Leone football but the continent as a whole.”

“Old Edwardians Football Club is immensely hurt by the loss of such a talented football player who was a mentor to many in the football fraternity.”

The club states that they will remember the legend for his great sense of commitment, his courage and his desire to win as a player and a Coach.

President of Sierra Leone Swimming, Diving, and Waterpolo Association, Mohamed Abdul Turay on behalf of the Association encouraged the Conteh to be strong and pray the good Lord gives the late football legend rest.

Lamin was recently part of the Leone Stars technical support team during the AFCON in Cameroon, and amongst all ages during and after his playing days was regarded as the best football talent from the country.

The attacking midfielder represented the Sierra Leone national team between 1994 and 2008 and was widely considered the most talented and most popular Sierra Leonean footballer in the 1990s and early 2000s.

He was a talented dribbler, and at the age of 18, Conteh was part of Sierra Leone in the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations held in Tunisia. He was instrumental for the Leone Stars when they qualified for the Afcon in South Africa.

In Europe, he played for clubs like Beerschot VAC, SV Meppen Boavista, Varzim.