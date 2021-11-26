Solomon Islands protests: Public workers told to stay home as violent protests in Honiara continue for third day

Honiara, the Solomon Islands capital, has been hit by civil unrest since Wednesday, with protests, looting and burning of shops and businesses. Defying a previous 36-hour curfew, thousands of demonstrators have come out onto the streets calling for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s resignation.

The new curfew will last from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, effective from Friday. “During the period, only authorized officers are allowed to move within the city,” a government statement said.

Security forces have been unable to halt protests in Honiara, which call on the government to respect the rights of self-determination of the Malaita people, to limit ties with China, and to resume development projects in Malaita province — home to the country’s most populous island.

A Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) spokesperson told CNN by phone on Friday fire trucks had been sent to Sogavare’s…

