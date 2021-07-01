SLRSA and Africell Sierra Leone Discuss Partnership Agreement

July 7, 2021

By SLRSA Communications and Outreach Unit

In an effort to enhance Public Private Partnership towards Road Safety Education in Sierra Leone, the Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority,Ibrahim Sannoh and his Deputy James Baggie Bio, on Tuesday July 6, 2021 held a round table discussion with the Chief Executive Officer and management staff of Africell Sierra Leone, mapping out solutions for effective partnership on Road Safety at his Pivot Street Office Wilberforce, Freetown.

The Executive Director of SLRSA,Ibrahim Sannoh, commended the Africell Management for their support over the years.

“We cannot sit back and allow road crashes continue to claim the lives of meaningful people in our beloved country when we have corporate institution like Africell SL that we can partner with. As the lead agency charged with the responsibility to coordinate development in the transport sector, we thought it fit to meet the Management of Africell SL as one of the leading Telecommunications companies to explore avenues for collaboration.” Ibrahim Sannoh said.

Highlighting some of the challenges faced by the Authority, Sannoh said Post Crash Response, Road Signs and Markings along highways pose serious challenge for road users and all of those need to be looked into and action taken.

Sannoh further stated that, SLRSA is working assiduously to revamp its toll Free line and to set up a Call Centre for members of the public to report all road safety related issues on a 24hour basis.

Speaking on behalf of the Management of Africell, the Chief Executive Officer, Shadi Al-Gerjawi, said Africell SL is ready and willing to give in support to anything that has to do with saving lives on our roads and by extension national development.

“We will assist in setting up the call centre and also look at other possible areas for collaboration and partnership,” the Telecom Guru said.

The Deputy Executive Director SLRSA Mr. James Bio expressed hope that the meeting will see the emergence of a long lasting partnership between Africell SL and the SLRSA.