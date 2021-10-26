SLRA interacts with BADEA at the launch of the Kpetema – Mattru Jong Road Project

October 26, 2021

By Keifa Mohamed Jaward, Communications Specialist, SLRA

PWD – Ferry Junction, Freetown: October 25, 2021 -The Sierra Leone Roads Authority (SLRA) together with the Ministries of Finance, Works and Public Assets and other stakeholders in the road sector, have held a two-day start up workshop with the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) on the Construction of the Kpetema – Mattru Jong Road Project (42.5km).

The event marked the launch of the project. It brought together key line ministries, departments and agencies, and stakeholders from the project communities in Bo and Bonthe Districts at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Freetown on October 21 and 22, 2021.

According to the Director for the East and Southern Region at BADEA, Mohamed Abel-Aziz, “the main objective of the project launch was to present and explain to all parties involved in the project the necessary guidelines and procedures required to successfully implement the project and to achieve its objectives.”

Mr. Abel-Aziz informed the gathering about the recently approved 2030 strategy of BADEA which focuses on four pillars including Infrastructure, Investment for Inclusivity, Industrialisation and Innovation.

He expressed the desire and pride of BADEA to continue its cooperation with Sierra Leone and to contribute to developing the economy of the country.

Giving an overview of the project, the Director General of SLRA, Ing. Amara Jambai Kanneh, told the gathering that “the project forms part of the 143.2 kilometres segment of the feasibility studies and preliminary designs carried out by SLRA.”

Ing. Kanneh explained that the project will, among other objectives, enhance road transport efficiency and safety, and promote sustainable economic development in Sierra Leone as a whole and the project areas in particular.

In his keynote address, the Minister of Works and Public Assets, Mr. Peter Bayuku Konteh, expressed appreciation to BADEA for their financial support to improve the livelihood of Sierra Leoneans.

Mr. Konteh described BADEA as a strategic partner that the Government of Sierra Leone would continue to engage on the country’s development aspirations.

He assured the BADEA delegation that his Ministry shall work with the Ministry of Finance, SLRA and the project consultant to effectively supervise and ensure that the project implementation adheres to all requirements expected of the country.

The Kpetema – Mattru Jong Road Project is being financed by a USD$ 25,000,000 (Twenty-five Million Dollars) loan agreement between the Government of Sierra Leone and BADEA which will last for twenty-six years.

The parties discussed various issues on the project, including the project cycle, procurement procedures of services and goods, loan agreement, progress report format, disbursement procedures, problems facing implementation and problems facing disbursement.

The Mayor of Bonthe Municipal Council, Layemin Joe Sandi, on behalf of the beneficiary communities expressed gratitude to President (Rtd) Bregadier Julius Maada Bio, the key line ministries and SLRA for their continued efforts to ensure that the construction of the Tikonko Junction- Kpetema to Mattru Jong Road Project becomes a reality.

He appealed to the BADEA delegation to consider investing in the remaining strategic roads in Bonthe District.

The next stage of the project cycle will be the recruitment of contractors in readiness for the commencement of the physical implementation of the project in January 2022.