SLPPNA Regional Treasurer awarded

December 20, 2021

Madam Rakiatu Rashid-Sandi, the Regional Treasurer, SLPPNA, who doubles as Chairman, Fundraising Committee for SLPPNA and The Washington, DC Metropolitan Chapter, was recently bestowed the Excellent Leadership Award in recognition of her Exceptional Dedication to bringing funds into the Chapter coffers. The Award was conferred upon her by Chairman Madam Fatmata Wurie “for her phenomenal and relentless services to our Chapter”.

Madam Rakiatu Rashid-Sandi spearheaded ideas that brought, and continues to bring, money for the Chapter. She has donated high-end items that the Chapter has been able to auction off for substantial amounts of money. She also is consistently engaged in fundraising activities that have high degrees of success, which translates into money for the Chapter.

Madam Rakie and her team are fiercely passionate about fundraising. With her effective fundraising skills, she was able to organize a virtual fundraiser during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic which resulted in thousands of dollars to our Chapter.

This Award is well-deserved and it could not have gone to a more befitting recipient.

Congratulations Madam Rakiatu Rashid-Sandi!