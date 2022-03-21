37.8 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, March 21, 2022
spot_img
HomePolitics
Politics

SLPP Washington Metro chapter hosts farewell dinner in honor of Ishmael Bayoh

By Concord Times
0
113

 By Commissioner Braima Moiforay

 In the words of Judith Martin,” Dinner table is the center for teaching and practicing not just of table manners but of great conversations, considerations, tolerance, family feelings and just all other accomplishments of polite society except the minuet.”

 Even to this writer , the oldest form of theatre is a dinner table,just  as great dinners know few enemies .The latter may be highly unconnected  to  the  focal reason as to why the chairman  of SLPP Washington Metro chapter , the astute Mrs. Fatmata Dausy Wurie , in a matter of days,   together with her executive,galvanized and electrified her chapter  members to host a farewell dinner for Mr. Ismael Bayoh ,  information Attaché in the Sierra Leone Embassy in Dakar -Senegal .

The symbolic dinner was held in a specific location in Maryland on Friday , March 18 2022 .It was right at the Swahili Village, right in the Consulate Restaurant in Beltsville -Maryland -USA.

Chairman Fatmata Dausy Wurie together with her dynamic executive chose that strategic  location not only to accommodate the fifty volunteers for the dinner,  but showcase  a true  slpp love , proclivity , endearment , inclination , and tenderness to Mr. Ishmael Bayoh . SLPP Washington Metro chapter is perceived as the bastion of SLPPNA.

Before the dinner ,members entered  the hall, elegantly  dressed in SLPP paraphernalia ,  meticulously designed   by madam Rakiatu Rashid Sandy,the SLPPNA regional Treasurer.

Even the on-lookers were mesmerized by the very elegance and flamboyance of the SLPP members in their  green colours .These SLPP pride items were in full display in the hall  as members proudly showed  their loyalty ,patriotism , chauvinism , jingoism , allegiance and nationalistic individualism to the their  SLPP party .  One bystander , a Caucasian , quietly asked this writer , if this was a dinner in honor of  our  president . And I quietly responded to him with a smile , pointing  to Mr. Ismael Bayoh , that as a member of the party , based in Sierra Leone Embassy in Dakar -Senegal , he deserves this honour.

The Caucasian then said , I thought this was for your president ! Then I proudly told him that, if this was for our president, it will be a whole different atmosphere, probably in another more strategic  location !  The comradery among the party members before the dinner created a sense of hope and optimism for the 2023 presidential elections in Sierra Leone. The dinner was prefaced with picture-taking, display of SLPP  green paraphernalia meticulously designed by madam Rakiatu Rashid Sandy.

The chairman , Mrs Fatmata Dausy Wurie , in her usual jubilant, exultant and exuberant mood urged her members to take pictures in the SLPP pride items for the world to see the symbolism in green color . Madam Rachel Honor , the beloved diaspora coordinator, as usual, was actively involved in this comradery , just as the  SLPP Washington metro Chapter women’s leader ,madam Phebian Tucker was in full gear. Some chapter executive leaders including Mrs. Lulu Leseni Agba , the second term PRO for the chapter were all part of the great slpp comradery  before the dinner .

Madam Kadi Lewis , the vice chair for the great  and mighty fundraising committee, madam Nancy Kallay  current chapter financial Secretary were all part of the exuberance  before the dinner  kicked off  .

Ofcourse , Madam Rakiatu Rashid Sandy’ , the  meticulous designer for the SLPP paraphrnelia, and former chapter Treasurer and current  SLPPNA regional Treasurer were all in their highest gear to show the world , that SLPP was the surest , most productive, fertile, fruitful , facund and high-yielding path for the nation of  Sierra Leone. Even former  SLPP Washington DC chapter chairman , Mr L. Bah was in a high spirit for the dinner .

Mrs. Kadi Ballah Jalloh , former  SLPPNA regional Wonen’s leader was dumbfounded by the atmosphere created by the SLPP Washjinton DC chapter . This writer watched the Queen mother truly mesmerized !

 The dinner- proper was prefaced with invocations by former chairman L. Bah ( Muslim ) and regional Treasurer  and designer of the slpp paraphernalia , Madam Rakiatu Rashid Sandy ( Christian ) .

In her humbling introduction , the chairman , Mrs. Fatmata Dausy Wurie gave a brief  backdrop as to why , together with her  dynamic executive,  thought it prudent , to mobilize and galvanize the Washington slpp members to host a farewell dinner in honor of Mr. Ismael Bayoh , the information Attaché -Sierra Leone Embassy in Dakar Senegal .

Mrs Fatmata Wurie  prefaced her introduction by loudly chanting the slpp party slogan  and this was repeated, in acclamation  by her  slpp listeners . All other none- members of the party in the hall were mesmerized by the loud chanting of the SLPP slogan!

With great passion ,Mrs Wurie  stressed that SLPP world -wide  truly believes  in family values as well as national welfare  and progressive agenda for Sierra Leone .

That  every member of the party ,irrespective of your membership, has a  respectable status . Mrs. Wurie formerly presented Mr. Ismael Bayoh as the grand reason why her executive thought it fitting and prudent  to have a special  dinner  in honor of Mr. Ismael Bayoh .

Mrs. Wurie  then called on every member of the 12 table occupied by SLPP members to make a statement to Mr. Bayoh .

A special SLPP paraphenalia was presented to Mr. Bayoh, by the popular Queen mother , Mrs Kadi Ballah Jalloh , who is also a former SLPPNA regional women’s  leader .

So many SLPP paraphenalia pride items were presented to Mr. Bayoh by SLPP members  including the chapter chairman , Mrs Fatmata Dausy Wurie, Madam Rakiatu Rashid Sandy , Mrs Lulu Luseni Agba ,, madam Kiadiatu Lewis , Madam Nancy Kallay    in recognition of Mr Bayoh’s grand contributions as information Attaché in Sierra Leone Embassy in Dakar -Senegal .

In his response , Mr. Ismael Bayoh ,in a mesmerized voice ,thanked  SLPP Washington metro chapter for such  an exuberant show  of love. Mr Bayoh stressed that he was overwhelmed by the out-pour of love and appealed to every member to actively  participant in the party as president Bio has put Sierra Leone on a new  and productive trajectory on the world stage .

That any reverse of that trajectory could spell a dooms day for the country . He informed the gathering that, through the help of an ardent SLPP member in Embassy, he has formed  a formidable and domitable SLPP chapter in Dakar -Senegal .

He expressed his unreserved appreciation to chairman Fatmata Dausy Wurie and  her domitable  SLPP executive in Washington . So many new members were in attendance, as the atmosphere was exuberant ,just as the meals were delicious , appetizing , scrumptious , yummy , delectable , and mouth -watering  ,fit for an slpp ‘king’.  like Mr Ismael Bayoh . It was a lovely , pleasant , appealing , enchanting , charming dinner punctuated with high exhibition of slpp pride items, meticulously designed by madam Rakiatu Rashid Sandy . This was a dinner grounded in party loyalty and patriotism.

Previous article3 women in court for alleged electricity theft
Next articleMoHs, partners launch 2022 national health summit and recognition awards
Concord Timeshttp://slconcordtimes.com

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved