SLPP ‘arata’ sent to High Court for alleged robbery

By Yusufu S. Bangura

One of Sierra Leone People Party (SLPP)’s most popular supporters, Aliycious Deen Tarawallie alias ‘Arata’ and Musa Kamara, were last Friday committed to the Siaka Steven Street High Court in Freetown by Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Pademba Road Court No.2 for allegedly robbing a popular comedian, Franklin William alias Rumpel.

Both accused persons were under preliminary investigation on two counts of conspiracy and robbery contrary to law.

It was alleged that both accused on the 4th April, 2022, at Lumley turntable in Freetown, conspired with other persons unknown to rob Franklin Williams a physical cash of Le 863,000, one samsung mobile phone valued at one million five hundred thousand Leones and a wrist watch.

Before the committal, the prosecutor led her last prosecution witness, Detective Police constable Josephus Musa attached to the Anti-Robbery Unit at Lumley police Division who told the court that he recognized both accused and recalled on the 4th April 2022.

He said on that day, he was on duty at the station when a case of robbery with violence was reported by the complainant against both accused.

The prosecution witness said he obtained statement from the Complainant and issued to him a Police medical request form which he later returned the endorsed request form to the station.

Concluding his testimony, the witness said that on the 8th April 2022, he obtained statement from both accused persons separately and subsequently charged them on the same day with the above-mentioned offences.

During cross examination by the first accused, Arata, the witness said he visited the scene of crime where the alleged incident took place. He further responded that he didn’t find anything with the accused.

At this stage, police prosecutor, Inspector Amie Korio closed its case.

In his committal, Magistrate Ngegba said that the evidence presented before him by the prosecution was sufficient for both accused to stand at the High Court for further trial.

He subsequently granted bail to both accused in the sum of fifty Million Leones each.

Magistrate Ngegba ordered that the bail condition shall be approved by the Master and Registrar of the High Court of Sierra Leone.