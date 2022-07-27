SLP opens suspicious container

By Ishmael Dumbuya

The Sierra Leone Police (SLP) has on Monday, 25th July, 2022, opened the controversial 40ft container shipped from Brazil to Sierra Leone. The container was opened at the Kingtom’s Officers Mess and that was discovered that it was loaded with frozen chicken and sausages with no arms or drugs found onboard, as reported earlier.

On Sunday evening, the Sierra Leone Police requested that the Commissioner of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) hands over the alleged container for scrutiny.

According to the Police, the request was made upon an intelligence of suspected arms and ammunition and other contraband goods in the 40ft container.

The Police further informed the public that the container will be opened on Monday 25th July, at 10: am,but that was not the case as members of the Fourth Estate who arrived at exactly 10: am had to wait for over 2 hours outside the gate.