SLFA boss hails GFA, ready to understudy restructuring process

By Sahr Morris Jnr

President of the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA), Thomas Daddy Brima has hailed the Ghanaian Football Association (GFA) for their impressive strides in football management on the African continent.

The SLFA boss who paid a visit to the GFA to fraternize with the hierarchy and build on the existing relationship between the two football governing bodies, admits they will understudy Ghana in their restructuring process.

During the meeting, the two Football Associations discussed areas such as, smooth running of domestic competitions, operations, and National team restructuring among others.

“President Daddy Brima, reiterated, that Ghana has blazed the trail in key areas of football management on the African continent and the SLFA deems it fit to understudy Ghana in their restructuring process,” GFA reported.

GFA President Simeon-Okraku expressed their readiness to assist and support the SLFA and also to share ideas for mutual gains.

‘’I am very happy you are here, obviously we have a lot in common and I am sure there is a lot to share among ourselves and a lot to learn from each other. President Simeon-Okraku said.

‘’Our doors are always open so please don’t hesitate to call on us as all our departmental heads are on hand to assisting your staff in our developmental and growth agenda’’ he added.